Kings Island ride beats its own world record for longest wooden roller coaster

Thanks to offseason track work, The Beast has been extended by two feet, now making its track length 7,361 feet.

MASON, Ohio — A popular roller coaster is a world-record holder — beating itself.

When Kings Island opens in May, The Beast will beat its own record as the longest wooden roller coaster in the world by two feet, going from 7,359 feet to 7,361 feet.

The ride opened in 1979 and has held its world record ever since.

A spokesperson for the theme park said the extra two feet were added due to offseason retracking and reprofiling work, which also includes a steeper drop.

The Beast lasts 4 minutes, 10 seconds and includes vertical drops of 137 feet (now at a 53-degree angle) and 141 feet (at an 18-degree angle); a 125-foot-long underground tunnel at the bottom of the 137-foot drop; eight banked turns, some to 45 degrees; a 540-degree helix tunnel near the end; and speeds up to 64.77 miles per hour.

In addition to The Beast, Kings Island has more than 100 other rides and attractions.

Click here for more information on tickets and schedule for this year's 50th anniversary.