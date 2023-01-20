KIDZ BOP coming to Noblesville in August

Tickets for the Aug. 4 show go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The ultimate pop concert for kids — and their parents — is returning to central Indiana.

KIDZ BOP will perform at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Friday, Aug. 4. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

Four different KIDZ BOP VIP packages are available through VIPNation.com, including premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, a pre-show dance party and post-show meet-and-greet with the KIDZ BOP Kids, and more.

The tour announcement coincides with the release of "KIDZ BOP 2023," which includes kid-friendly covers of "Anti-Hero," "Late Night Talking," "Bad Habit," "I'm Good (Blue)" and more.