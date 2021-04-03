Kickstarter campaign finances new Hulu show

All eight episodes of "Everyone Is Doing Great" are now streaming on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES — In 2017, "One Tree Hill" actors James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti had an idea for a show, but they need funding to make it a reality.

"James and Stephen launched an Indiegogo campaign a few years back and just appealed to their fans, and people went crazy for it," said Johnny Derango, the director of photography for "Everyone is Doing Great". "We raised a good deal of money, which set us up to get the next seven episodes after we had done the pilot."

Three years after that fundraising campaign, "Everyone is Doing Great" was picked up by Hulu.

"We couldn't have picked a better name [for a show] to be launched in 2020," said Executive Producer Rocque Trem.

The premise of the show mirrors reality in a way: The show follows two guys (Lafferty and Colletti) who were on a teenage vampire series and are now trying to make their way in the real world.

"It's just a show about friends, made by friends and I think you could see that," Derango said. "Every day that we came to work, everyone was having a great time, everybody was smiling and was happy to be there."