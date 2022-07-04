Kevin Hart to perform standup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in October

Tickets for the Oct. 23 show go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. ET.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is bringing his standup tour to Indianapolis in the fall.

Hart will perform his "Reality Check Tour" at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Oct. 23. The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. ET. Presale tickets for fans will be available Wednesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, June 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Hart's 2018 global comedy tour sold out more than 100 arenas around the world with more than 1 million tickets sold.

The actor's notable film roles include the second and third films in the "Jumanji" franchise, "Ride Along" films, "Get Hard," "Central Intelligence" and voicing Snowball in "The Secret Life of Pets" films.

Hart can next be seen in "The Man from Toronto," a Netflix action comedy film about a man (Hart) teaming up with an assassin (Woody Harrelson) after the two are confused for one another while staying at an Airbnb. The film will be released on the streaming platform Friday, June 24.

Phones will not be allowed at the show. When people get to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will open at the end of the show. During the show, phones will only be accessible in designated "Phone Use Areas" within the venue.

Anyone seen using a phone during the show will be escorted out of the venue by security.