Kenny Chesney performing in Noblesville in May

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country music singer-songwriter Kenny Chesney is coming to Noblesville in May.

The four-time Entertainer of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Thursday, May 5. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Singer-songwriter Carly Pearce ("Every Little Thing," "I Hope You're Happy Now") will open the show in Noblesville.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. ET.

"The energy is very different from a stadium show, and it almost opens the songs up in completely different ways," Chesney said in a news release. "It’s pretty cool to feel that difference between the two kinds of venues, but I can tell you: both are absolutely the greatest sensations in the world."

Chesney released his first single, "Whatever It Takes," in 1993. Nearly 30 years later, he has had 31 songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard country charts, including and "Don't Blink," "Summertime," "Anything But Mine," "When the Sun Goes Down" and "Here and Now."