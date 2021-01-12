x
Keith Urban performing in Noblesville in August 2022

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. ET.
Credit: AP
This image released by Guitar Monkey Entertainment shows Keith Urban, center, performing for first responders at the Stardust Drive In Theatre in Watertown, Tenn. on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Keith Urban is bringing country music to Noblesville next year!

The four-time Grammy winner star will perform at Ruoff Music Center Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Country singer Ingrid Andress will open the shows on the North American leg of the tour. Her debut single, "More Hearts Than Mine," reached No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

The two-time Entertainer of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards has had 20 songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard country charts, including "Blue Ain't Your Color," "Making Memories of Us," "Sweet Thing" and "You'll Think of Me."

