Keith Urban performing in Noblesville in August 2022

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Keith Urban is bringing country music to Noblesville next year!

The four-time Grammy winner star will perform at Ruoff Music Center Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Country singer Ingrid Andress will open the shows on the North American leg of the tour. Her debut single, "More Hearts Than Mine," reached No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

The two-time Entertainer of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards has had 20 songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard country charts, including "Blue Ain't Your Color," "Making Memories of Us," "Sweet Thing" and "You'll Think of Me."