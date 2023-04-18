KC and The Sunshine Band to perform at Brown County Music Center in June

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Put your boogie shoes on because KC and The Sunshine Band are coming to Nashville, Indiana.
The disco and funk band will perform at the Brown County Music Center on Sunday, June 11. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. ET, and can be purchased on Brown County Music Center's website and Ticketmaster. Fans can also buy tickets at the box office, which is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The group, led by Harry Wayne "KC" Casey, is celebrating 50 years of creating instant happiness through music.
KC and The Sunshine Band has had five songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100: "Get Down Tonight," "I'm Your Boogie Man," "Please Don't Go," "(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty" and "That's The Way (I Like It)."