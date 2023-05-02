Jonas Brothers to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this summer

Tickets for the Aug. 22 concert go on sale to the general public Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Jonas Brothers announced a 35-date stadium and arena tour Tuesday morning, with a stop planned in downtown Indianapolis.

The brotherly trio will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Aug. 22. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

According to the news release, the band will perform five albums each night of the tour.

Registration for the Verified Fan presale is open now through Saturday, May 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans who are selected to get an access code will have the opportunity to buy tickets Tuesday, May 9 from 10 a.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET.

Brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas released their first album in 2006. The band's sixth album, titled "The Album," is scheduled to be released Friday, May 12.

The Jonas Brothers has had five songs reach the top 10 on U.S. Billboard charts: "Sucker," "Burnin' Up," "Only Human," "Tonight" and "Leave Before You Love Me" (with Marshmello).