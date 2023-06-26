Jon Hamm marries Mad Men co-star at location where characters met on show

The pair married at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, where the two met while shooting the "Mad Men" series finale in 2015, E! News reported.

BIG SUR, Calif. — St. Louis native Jon Hamm is off the market!

On Saturday, Hamm married actress Anna Osceola, according to E! News. The pair married at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, where the two met while shooting the "Mad Men" series finale in 2015, E! News reported.

In the show, Hamm's character Don Draper met Osceola's Clementine while he was checking into a coastal retreat. More recently, both appeared in the 2022 movie "Confess, Fletch".