'The Big D' co-hosts JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers preview new reality dating show

"The Big D" premieres Wednesday, June 14 at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network and streams the following day on Peacock.

INDIANAPOLIS — Six divorced couples travel to Costa Rica for another chance at love — whether that be with their former spouse or one of the other divorcées.

That's the premise of USA Network's newest reality dating show, "The Big D," hosted by "The Bachelorette" stars JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers.

"We're big fans of reality TV in general. We met on a reality TV dating show," Fletcher said of choosing Rodgers, a former NFL quarterback, in the Season 12 finale of "The Bachelorette." "This has all the elements of your favorite dating TV shows, but it's with one little caveat — it's ex-divorcées coming into a villa and trying to date amongst each other."

There will also be eliminations on "The Big D," as the singles deliberate and vote out one person who they don't think is relationship material.

"The goal of this is to either close the chapter on a divorce once and for all and move on and find new love, or maybe it is work through some of the problems you had in your divorce with new tools," Rodgers said. "The goal is to end the show in a committed relationship — and maybe with your ex."