John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU

The tour starts Feb. 5 in Bloomington and wraps up in South Bend June 24.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home.

The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will open with two shows at the IU Auditorium in Bloomington on Feb. 5 and 6, 2023. The tour will criss-cross the country for four months, including multiple nights in New York City, Chicago, Vancouver, Nashville, Clearwater and Minneapolis, among others.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from a 2019 story on Seymour's creation of a mural of John Mellencamp.)

In addition to Bloomington, the tour features shows in four Indiana cities, including May 5 and 6 in Evansville, May 15 and 16 in Ft. Wayne and the closing shows at the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend on June 23 and 24.

Indianapolis is not currently among the stops on the tour.

Tickets go on sale to select groups, including Citi cardholders, members of Mellencamp's mailing list and those who subscribe to the Turner Classic Movie newsletter, starting Oct. 4. VIP packages also go on sale on that date.

The general public can purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 7, which is Mellencamp's 71st birthday.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame exhibit that opened Thursday includes artifacts from Mellencamp's career, which spans more than four decades. Items in the exhibition, which is part of the museum's Legends of Rock exhibit, include a Fender Telecaster Custom guitar Mellencamp played on stage, the studio tracking chart from "Jack and Diane," and paintings created by the musician.