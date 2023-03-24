John Mayer adds fall tour stop in Indianapolis

Mayer will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

INDIANAPOLIS — John Mayer announced Monday that he's adding an Indianapolis stop to his expanded solo acoustic tour. In addition to an encore performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City during the fall leg added to his current tour, Mayer will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The fall tour wraps up with an added show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles in November.

The tour features solo performances by Mayer, leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar, in arenas throughout the U.S, with UK and European dates to be announced soon.

Mayer's hit songs include “New Light,” “Gravity,” “Love on the Weekend,” “Heartbreak Warfare,” “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” “Last Train Home,” and “Your Body Is a Wonderland.”

Multi-platinum GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter JP Saxe will open the fall concerts.

Presales begin Wednesday, March 29, at 9 a.m. local time and run through Thursday, March 30, at 10 PM. Fans can sign up now to receive a unique code to access presale tickets at Johnmayer.com.