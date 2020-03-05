x
John Legend to perform in Carmel in October

The 12-time Grammy winner and coach on "The Voice" will be at the Palladium on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
This March 5, 2020 file photo shows John Legend performing at The Alliance for Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif. John Legend, Gabrielle Union and Ava DuVernay are some of the many black cultural leaders who have signed a letter to fight against racism, promote equal pay and ask industries to disassociate from police. The letter was released Friday, June 19, 2020 by a new organization called the Black Artists for Freedom, which describes itself as a collective of black workers in the culture industries.

CARMEL, Ind. — R&B singer-songwriter John Legend is coming to Carmel in October.

The EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) winner will perform at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts Wednesday, Oct. 20 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets start at $96 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 6 at the Palladium box Office, online and by phone at 317-843-3800.

Legend has won 12 Grammy Awards, with his most recent award for Best R&B Album in 2021 for "Bigger Love." He has also been a coach on NBC's "The Voice" since 2019 and is returning for the upcoming 21st season alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande.

Legend has had three songs reach the Top 25 of the Billboard Hot 100: "Green Light" (No. 24), "All of Me" (No. 1") and "Love Me Now" (No. 23).

