TAMPA, Fla — WWE star John Cena is reportedly off the market.
Cena tied the knot with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh on Oct. 12, right here in Tampa, according to E! News.
PWInsider was the first to confirm the news on Wednesday. PWInsider says the two first got together in March of last year.
Then later in 2019, the two were spotted together at the October 2019 premiere of "Playing With Fire," according to USA Today.
Days before the reported secret ceremony, Cena tweeted out a message about love.
"Love involves constant effort," he wrote. "When you are truly ready to let love in and give to love all it needs to flourish, I feel there is no greater more rewarding connection."
