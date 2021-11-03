Reports: 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic says he has 'very aggressive prostate cancer'

He is asking for a compassionate release from prison.

"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic says he has been diagnosed with a "very aggressive prostate cancer," according to reports.

The USA Today says Exotic's attorney John M. Phillips confirmed the news in a statement and gave the news organization a 45-second recording of Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage.

"They diagnosed me last Wednesday with a very aggressive prostate cancer," Exotic says in the recording, also adding he doesn't know what stage of cancer he has, according to USA Today.

"It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer. I am still waiting on the results from other test (sic) as well," CNN reports he wrote in a letter provided by his attorney.

"Right now, I don't want anyone's pity," he added, CNN says.

The USA Today says Exotic is asking for compassionate release from prison.

He has been asking for a presidential pardon, both from former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. Earlier this year, he said he was showing signs of prostate cancer.

Earlier this year, a federal appeals court vacated Exotic's sentence in the murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa. He will be resentenced at a later date.

Another season of the hit Netflix docuseries is coming on Nov. 17.