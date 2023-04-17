Jim Irsay Collection acquires Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan guitars

The two guitars will be added to Irsay's impressive collection.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Jim Irsay Collection has added two more guitars once owned by Jimi Hendrix and Bob Dylan to its famous collection of unique historic and musical items.

Jimi Hendrix’s 1964 Fender Jazzmaster guitar is now part of the collection.

Hendrix, a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer who Rolling Stone named as the greatest guitarist in rock history, personally owned the electric guitar and gifted it to his friend, fellow Rock Hall member Billy Davis, who is best known for his work with Hank Ballard and the Midnighters.

Hendrix first sought out Davis after seeing him perform in Seattle, Washington – Hendrix’s hometown. They hit if off over their shared love of music. Davis gave Hendrix early guitar lessons and was reportedly the first person to give him the opportunity to play an electric guitar.

Prior to Hendrix’s untimely passing in 1970, Davis stopped by Hendrix’s Greenwich Village apartment where he graciously told Davis to take the guitar. The two remained friends until Hendrix’s death.

After acquiring the guitar, Davis converted its strings to a right-handed setup, though the guitar still shows some signs of wear from being played left-handed.

Davis later used the guitar in recording sessions with Lithofayne Pridgon, the original inspiration for Hendrix's mega-hit, "Foxy Lady.”

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bob Dylan played his acoustic 1992 Gibson Hummingbird guitar during the U.S. Presidential Inaugural Concert at the Lincoln Memorial on January 17, 1993.

Thirty years earlier, Dylan performed in the same spot, during the March on Washington, at which Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

The Hummingbird has been exhibited at Gibson’s New York Showroom, the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles and Kogart House Museum in Hungary as part of the 2011 exhibition From San Francisco to Woodstock.

Also included in The Irsay collection are:

An 1823 William J. Stone printing of the Declaration of Independence, one of the first exact “facsimiles” of the final signed document;

Artifacts and signed documents from numerous U.S. Presidents;

Handwritten documents and artifacts from women’s suffrage pioneer Susan B. Anthony;

The original manuscript for Alcoholics Anonymous’ Big Book, the organization’s founding document;

Renowned American author Jack Kerouac’s original 119-foot On the Road scroll;

A Jackie Robinson game-used bat from 1953 (the founding year of the Colts);

Secretariat’s saddle from his 1973 Triple Crown victory;

Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from his victory over George Foreman in the 1974 "Rumble in the Jungle” and his boxing shoes from the 1975 “Thrilla’ in Manilla” vs. Joe Frazier, and

Original handwritten script and notes by Sylvester Stallone for the movie Rocky.