Comedian Jim Gaffigan performing at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Jim Gaffigan announced a new stand-up comedy tour Monday, and he's bringing the fun show to Indianapolis.

"The Fun Tour" will kick off Aug. 14 in Wilmington, North Carolina. The show will come to Bankers Life Fieldhouse Friday, Nov. 19.

Tickets will be available for presale Tuesday, May 11 at 10 a.m. They will go on sale to the general public Friday, May 14 at noon.

Presale tickets are available on jimgaffigan.com. Once tickets for the general public go on sale, they'll be available on bankerslifefieldhouse.com or by visiting the Bankers Life box office in person, which is open Monday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m.

I’m so excited to head back out with a new stand up show The Fun Tour



Special presale tomorrow (password FUN) We all deserve this.



Tickets at https://t.co/CyUzPIGZxv pic.twitter.com/3eDziygJyD — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) May 10, 2021

Gaffigan has been nominated for six Grammy Awards and is a two-time New York Times best-selling author. He has also won two Emmy Awards and is a multi-platinum-selling recording artist.