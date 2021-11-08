Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to keep sharing Jeopardy hosting duties through end of season

"Jeopardy!" can be seen weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 13.

Jeopardy's current hosting team is sticking around for now.

The long-running gameshow announced Wednesday that actress Mayim Bialik and record-breaking former contestant Ken Jennings would keep sharing hosting duties through the end of Season 38.

The show said Michael Davies would continue serving as executive producer.

"We’re so pleased to have such an excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera as we head into 2022," Jeopardy said.

Jeopardy launched its host search more than a year ago when Alex Trebek died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Trebek had hosted the show for 37 years.

Former Executive Producer Mike Richards was briefly named host of the daily broadcast but left amid uproar over past comments he made.

Bialik was picked to host prime-time and special Jeopardy shows, but moved to hosting the daily shows when Richards departed. She called the job "a real honor" and hoped to maintain the show's integrity.

"I’m just excited to be able to do my job and do it to the best of my ability, as someone who likely would get everything wrong on ‘Jeopardy!’ It’s a real honor to get to stand up there," she said.

Jennings had served as a guest host earlier this year after Trebek's passing. His first show in his return to guest hosting in November came on the first anniversary of the longtime host's death.

"Apparently, everyone was aware that we were going to air (my first episode) on the anniversary and nobody told me," Jennings revealed to USA TODAY. "They didn't want to put that in my head. So I was not told until after that it was the Nov. 8 show."