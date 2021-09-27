'Jeopardy!' champ crosses $1 million mark after 28th consecutive win

Friday's win put Matt Amodio at $1,004,001 total winnings.

LOS ANGELES — The latest "Jeopardy!" champion has now won more than $1 million on the quiz game show.

Matt Amodio crossed the million-dollar milestone Friday night. He has now won $1,004,001.

Only Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer have won more than Amodio, each winning over $2 million during their respective runs.

Amodio has the third most consecutive victories in the game's history. Holzhauer has four more straight wins with 32. Meanwhile, Jennings has the record with 74 straight wins back in 2004.

Watch "Jeopardy!" on WTHR Channel 13 weekdays at 7:30 p.m. ET to see if Amodio's winning streak continues.