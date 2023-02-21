Rapper, country singer Jelly Roll to perform at Ruoff Music Center in September

Tickets for the Sept. 29 show go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. ET.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Multi-genre hitmaker Jelly Roll announced his Backroad Baptism Tour, with a stop planned in central Indiana in the fall.

The rapper and country singer will perform at the Ruoff Music Center on Friday, Sept. 29. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. ET. VIP packages and fan club presales will be available Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. ET.

Singer Elle King ("Ex's & Oh's," "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"), rapper Struggle Jennings ("Fall in the Fall") and comedian Josh Adam Meyers will open the Noblesville show.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.)

Jelly Roll has released two dozen albums, extended plays and mixtapes.

In 2022, he released his first country music song, titled "Son of a Sinner," which reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Country Airplay chart.