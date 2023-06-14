Jeff Hiller discusses 'Somebody Somewhere' as HBO renews dramedy for 3rd season

"To actually have a character that has a name is very exciting," Jeff Hiller said on booking the role as the infectiously optimistic Joel.

INDIANAPOLIS — Just three days after wrapping its second season, HBO renewed "Somebody Somewhere" for a third season.

Set in a small Kansas town, the dramedy follows Sam (Bridget Everett) as she deals with a midlife crisis after the death of her sister.

Jeff Hiller ("American Horror Story: NYC," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") stars as Sam's co-worker and best friend, Joel.

"I've been an actor for about 25 years, and I've mainly played waiters and flight attendants, and to actually have a character that has a name is very exciting," Hiller said on booking the role. "We (Bridget and I) are good friends in real life too, which helps a lot to make it seem like we're friends on camera."

In the second season, Hiller's character gets a boyfriend for the first time, which causes a rift in his friendship with Sam.

"My love interest is played by Tim Bagley, who's on 'Grace & Frankie' and 'Will & Grace' — lot of 'Grace' shows, now that I think about it," Hiller said. "He's super funny and such a great actor. It was really fun to play off of that, but it was really scary to be not friends with Bridget anymore. It felt very like, 'hmm...this isn't right."

And Hiller was tight-lipped on a sneak preview of the third season.

"I don't know anything about it, so you're not getting anything out of me," Hiller said. "The nice thing about our show is there's not a lot of spoilers. There's not like, who did it? Who's going to 'success?' We're just gonna go have breakfast, that kind of a thing."