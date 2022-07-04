Jeff Dunham bringing comedy show to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in December

Tickets are now on sale for the Dec. 28 show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.)

Ventriloquist and standup comedian Jeff Dunham announced the launch of his 2022-2023 "Still Not Canceled" North American tour, which begins in Indianapolis.

Dunham will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets are now on sale and start at $53.50.

After graduating from Baylor University in 1986, Dunham moved to Los Angeles. From 2007-2022, Dunham has performed nearly 1,400 shows to more than 7 million people, earning the title of Billboard's Top Comedy Tour for three consecutive years.

Dunham has released 10 TV specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. His recurring ventriloquist characters include Walter, Peanut, José Jalapeño on a Stick, Bubba J and Achmed the Dead Terrorist.