Jason Mraz to perform in downtown Indianapolis this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is returning to Indianapolis this summer.

Mraz will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. ET.

Mraz's eighth studio album, titled "Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride," will be released June 23 and is now available for preorder.

He released his forthcoming album's lead single, "I Feel Like Dancing," Wednesday.

Mraz has won two Grammy Awards: Best Male Pop Vocal Performance ("Make It Mine") and Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals ("Lucky" with Colbie Caillat).