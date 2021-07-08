Jason Mraz to perform at White River State Park in August

Tickets for the general public go on sale Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is coming to downtown Indianapolis this summer.

Mraz will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Saturday, Aug. 7.

The Grammy-winning musician will perform songs from his latest album, "Look For The Good," as well as reimagined versions of his previous hits.

Mraz has had three songs reach the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100: "I'm Yours," "I Won't Give Up" and "The Remedy (I Won't Worry)."

Pre-sale tickets for fans go on sale Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets for the general public go on sale Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. ET.