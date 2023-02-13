Jason Aldean performing in Noblesville this summer

Tickets for the Sept. 16 show go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. ET.

Example video title will go here for this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country music singer Jason Aldean is bringing his Highway Desperado Tour to Noblesville this summer.

Aldean will be at Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, Sept. 16. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Mitchell Tenpenny ("Drunk Me," "Truth About You"), Corey Kent ("Wild as Her," "When I See You Smile") and Dee Jay Silver will open each show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. ET. Fan presale tickets are available Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. ET.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.)

The five-time Grammy nominee has had 26 songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard country charts, including "Dirt Road Anthem," "Big Green Tractor," "If I Didn't Love You" (with Carrie Underwood) and "Trouble with a Heartbreak."