Janet Jackson, Ludacris to perform at Ruoff Music Center in May 2023

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Janet Jackson announced her first tour in four years, with a stop planned in central Indiana.

The five-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Friday, May 26, 2023. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. ET. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Three-time Grammy-winning rapper Ludacris ("Money Maker," "Stand Up") will open each show on the tour.

Jackson has had 24 songs reach the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100, including "Nasty," "All for You," "Rhythm Nation" and "Together Again."

The upcoming tour will celebrate Jackson's 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for two of her most critically acclaimed albums: 25 years of "The Velvet Rope" and 30 years of "janet."

