Jane Krakowski is back at NBC for 'Annie Live!' this Christmas

Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr., Nicole Scherzinger and Tituss Burgess also star in NBC's holiday production.

NEW YORK — Jane Krakowski is back at NBC.

The "30 Rock" actress joins an all-star ensemble for NBC's "Annie Live!" that includes Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks and Nicole Scherzinger as Grace.

Jane Krakowski will star as Lily St. Regis, the sassy, sticky-fingered partner of the swindling Rooster Hannigan, played by her “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” co-star Tituss Burgess.

"Annie Live!" will air Thursday, Dec. 2 on NBC.

One of the biggest hits in Broadway history, "Annie" is known for its many stage, television and movie adaptations and the songs "Little Girls," "Easy Street" and "NYC."

After a nationwide search, Celina Smith landed the title role of Annie last month.

Smith will be tasked with performing some of musical theater’s most beloved numbers, including "Maybe,” "Tomorrow" and "It’s a Hard Knock Life." Smith began her career as Young Nala in the national touring company of "The Lion King" and can also be seen on the series "Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan."

NBC said Robert Greenblatt will serve as executive producer of the musical telecast along with Neil Meron, who has served as executive producer on all of NBC’s live musicals since 2013’s "The Sound of Music Live!"

"As we look to drive big live audiences for NBC, we could think of no better way than to bring back the network’s holiday musical tradition," said NBCUniversal Television's Susan Rovner.

"And there are no better partners to do this with than the incredible Neil Meron and Bob Greenblatt, who oversaw every live musical during the years he ran NBC. Under their leadership, 'Annie Live' will bring a fresh perspective to this timeless classic, coupling a dynamic first-class creative team with casting choices that will ensure this is a must-watch event for the whole family."

"Annie Live!" will be directed by the award-winning Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski.

