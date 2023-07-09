Jamie Foxx 'celebrating summer,' waves from boat in first public scenes since hospitalization

It was on the Chicago River on Sunday that Foxx was spotted boating.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Jamie Foxx fans got an encouraging sign from the actor over the weekend, as he waved to fans from his boat and flashed a peace sign in his first public visibility since a hospitalization from a "medical complication" earlier this year.

The exact medical episode Foxx experienced has not been publicly detailed, but it occurred while he was shooting for the film "Back in Action" in Atlanta.

He was initially hospitalized here, and the concern and uncertainty about his health continued for several weeks before he eventually left the hospital and returned to his home in Chicago.

In mid-May his daughter Corinne Fox shared in an Instagram story that he'd been "out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating" and in fact "was playing pickleball yesterday!"

It was on the Chicago River on Sunday that Foxx was spotted boating, with TMZ obtaining and publishing the video.

The 55-year-old actor also went on Twitter and wrote: "Boat life. Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn Stay blessed!"

Brown Sugar is the bourbon brand Foxx owns.

Boat life 🦊

Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn

Stay blessed! — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) July 10, 2023

Why was Jamie Foxx in the hospital?

The episode was first revealed in early April when Corinne Foxx said in an Instagram post that he "experienced a medical complication".

Her full post read:

“From the Foxx Family:

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday, (April 11). Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

That Instagram post has since been deleted.

The complication occurred while Foxx was in Atlanta working on his film "Back in Action." It reportedly did not happen on set.

While Corinne Foxx's May 12 post indicated her father had been out of the hospital "for weeks", that fact was apparently kept close to his family, as many of his fellow actors continued to express concern as late as mid-May.

With very little official information revealed about Foxx's condition, most reports cited unnamed sources close to the actor.

On April 21, a source told People Magazine that Foxx is "awake and alert" while being kept under observation.

"He's okay, thank God," the source told the magazine.

On May 5, a source told People that Foxx was still in the hospital, but "stable and not in a life-threatening situation now." That source told People that Foxx remained hospitalized as doctors continued to run test to make sure the actor is "okay before allowing him to" leave the hospital.