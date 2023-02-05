Jake McDorman, Chris Diamantopoulos are anything but 'brief' in scene-stealing roles of Peacock series

The actors share many of their scenes together in the sci-fi/comedy/action series about a nun who is out to destroy the world’s most powerful AI.

INDIANAPOLIS — A nun is out to destroy the world’s most powerful artificial intelligence. That's the premise of Peacock’s new show, "Mrs. Davis," starring three-time Emmy nominee Betty Gilpin ("GLOW") as Sister Simone.

"It's about an all-encompassing AI — kind of like Siri on steroids — and a nun that is hellbent on taking her — or it — down," said actor Jake McDorman, who plays Wiley, Simone's ex-boyfriend who stands against the AI.

Many of McDorman's scenes in the sci-fi/comedy/action series are alongside actor Chris Diamantopoulos, who extravagantly plays JQ, another man totally against the AI.

"Instant love at first sight," Diamantopoulos said of his bond with McDorman. "It was really, really fun because both Betty and Jake are not only at the top of their games as actors, but they're super nice people to be around."

And as a "brief" spoiler — pun intended — fans are in for an unforgettable scene in the seventh episode of "Mrs. Davis" as both McDorman and Diamantopoulos hilariously strip to their undergarments.

"I've never been more excited to 'drop trou' and be with a buddy than that day. It was a really hot day way out in the desert," McDorman said.

As for Gilpin's commanding performance, McDorman and Diamantopoulos had nothing but praise for the actress.

"She really is the absolute best. She can oscillate wildly between being the funniest person in the room and then break your heart in the matter of one line," McDorman said. "When you're the lead of the show like that, you set the tone. The tone of this show is so different than anything I've ever worked on that it would require nothing less."