Jack Johnson performing at Ruoff Music Center in July 2022

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Singer-songwriter Jack Johnson is touring North America in 2022 and will make a stop in Noblesville for a summer night of soft rock and acoustic pop music.

The multi-platinum recording artist will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Hoosier R&B group Durand Jones & The Indications will open the show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. ET. Citi card members will have access to purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. ET until Thursday, Dec. 9 at 10 p.m. Click here for information on fan presale tickets.

Johnson has had 10 songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Adult Alternative Airplay Billboard chart, including "Sitting, Waiting, Wishing," "Upside Down" and "You and Your Heart."