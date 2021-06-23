Rapper Jack Harlow to perform at Old National Centre in November

INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow is coming to Indianapolis.
The singer-songwriter will conclude "The Crème De La Crème Tour" at the Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre Friday, Nov. 19.
Tickets cost $29.50 and go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. ET.
Harlow is best known for his song "Whats Poppin," which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance.
