Rapper Jack Harlow to perform at Old National Centre in November

Tickets cost $29.50 and go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow is coming to Indianapolis.

The singer-songwriter will conclude "The Crème De La Crème Tour" at the Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre Friday, Nov. 19.

Tickets cost $29.50 and go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. ET.

Harlow is best known for his song "Whats Poppin," which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance.