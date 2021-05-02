‘It’s Possible!’: 'Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella' with Brandy, Whitney Houston coming to Disney+

The 1997 television movie classic will be available to stream at the stroke of midnight on Friday, Feb. 12.

INDIANAPOLIS — Disney is making the impossible possible!

"Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," starring Brandy as the titular character and Whitney Houston as Fairy Godmother, will be available to stream on Disney+ Friday, Feb. 12.

The television movie musical first debuted in 1997 on "The Wonderful World of Disney" to 60 million viewers.

This iteration is based on the 1957 Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, rather than the 1950 Disney animated film. It includes classic songs, such as "Impossible," "In My Own Little Corner," "Ten Minutes Ago" and "Do I Love You Because Your Beautiful?"