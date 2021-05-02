‘It’s Possible!’: 'Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella' with Brandy, Whitney Houston coming to Disney+

INDIANAPOLIS — Disney is making the impossible possible!
"Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," starring Brandy as the titular character and Whitney Houston as Fairy Godmother, will be available to stream on Disney+ Friday, Feb. 12.
The television movie musical first debuted in 1997 on "The Wonderful World of Disney" to 60 million viewers.
This iteration is based on the 1957 Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, rather than the 1950 Disney animated film. It includes classic songs, such as "Impossible," "In My Own Little Corner," "Ten Minutes Ago" and "Do I Love You Because Your Beautiful?"
"Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" also stars Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid, Bernadette Peters, Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox.