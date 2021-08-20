2021 IndyFringe Theatre Festival underway

In all, there will be 50 productions over the 12 nights that includes 250 performances with 319 artists.

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual IndyFringe Theatre Festival is back for 2021 after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. The festival got underway Aug. 19 and will run through Sept. 5.

It has a revamped format to showcase local and Midwest talent, while also providing a safe theater experience for people attending. That is done through use of indoor and outdoor venues. It is also be spread out over three extended weekends with performances running Thursday through Sunday.

The venues are all in the Mass Ave Cultural Arts District. They will include: The Basile Theatre and the Play Ground at IndyFringe, The OutBack at the District Theatre, The Athenaeum, and The Oasis at the Murat.

In all, there will be 50 productions over the 12 nights that includes 250 performances with 319 artists.

For event and ticket information, click here.