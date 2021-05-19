IndyFringe Theatre Festival returns in August

It will have a revamped format to showcase local and Midwest talent, while also providing a safe theater experience for people attending.

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual IndyFringe Theatre Festival is back on for 2021 after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. The festival will run from Aug. 19 through Sept. 5.

It will have a revamped format to showcase local and Midwest talent, while also providing a safe theater experience for people attending. That will be done through use of indoor and outdoor venues. It will also be spread out over three extended weekends with performances running Thursday through Sunday.

The venues will all be in the Mass Ave Cultural Arts District. They will include: The Basile Theatre and the Play Ground at IndyFringe, The OutBack at the District Theatre, The Athenaeum, and The Oasis at the Murat.

As of the publishing of this article, forty productions had already been confirmed and IndyFringe was promising more would be announced.

Ticket sales will be announced over the summer. For more details check out indyfringe.org.

Confirmed artists: