IndyFringe Theatre Festival returns in August

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual IndyFringe Theatre Festival is back on for 2021 after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. The festival will run from Aug. 19 through Sept. 5.
It will have a revamped format to showcase local and Midwest talent, while also providing a safe theater experience for people attending. That will be done through use of indoor and outdoor venues. It will also be spread out over three extended weekends with performances running Thursday through Sunday.
The venues will all be in the Mass Ave Cultural Arts District. They will include: The Basile Theatre and the Play Ground at IndyFringe, The OutBack at the District Theatre, The Athenaeum, and The Oasis at the Murat.
As of the publishing of this article, forty productions had already been confirmed and IndyFringe was promising more would be announced.
Ticket sales will be announced over the summer. For more details check out indyfringe.org.
Confirmed artists:
- Agape Theater Company
- Allison Ballard
- American Lives
- Bard Fest
- Betsy B. Murphy
- Betty Rage
- Carmel High School
- Catalyst Repertory / Casey Ross
- Christian Youth Theater
- Circle City Tap Company
- Clerical Error Productions
- Crossroads Dance Indy
- CSz Indianapolis
- Dance Kaleidoscope
- Danny Russel
- Defiance Comedy
- Elizabeth Ruth Young
- Garret Mathews
- Indianapolis Ballet
- Indianapolis Men’s Chorus
- Jan Gudaitis
- Jodi and Connor's Bowling League (Paige Scott)
- Jordan Allen
- M & M Productions
- Magic Thread Cabaret
- Mandee McKelvey
- Meg Anderson
- Missy Koonce
- Rain Wilson
- Rapture Theatre
- Ron Papp
- Sandy Lomax of Sandy Lomax Enterprises LLC
- Stewart Huff
- Strike Home
- Stroopwafel lmprov
- Timothy Mooney Repertory Theatre
- To the Rescue Theatre
- Toni Smith
- UIndy Theatre Company
- Vernon A Williams Productions