IndyFringe Theatre Festival returns in August

It will have a revamped format to showcase local and Midwest talent, while also providing a safe theater experience for people attending.
Credit: IndyFringe

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual IndyFringe Theatre Festival is back on for 2021 after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. The festival will run from Aug. 19 through Sept. 5.

It will have a revamped format to showcase local and Midwest talent, while also providing a safe theater experience for people attending. That will be done through use of indoor and outdoor venues. It will also be spread out over three extended weekends with performances running Thursday through Sunday.

The venues will all be in the Mass Ave Cultural Arts District. They will include: The Basile Theatre and the Play Ground at IndyFringe, The OutBack at the District Theatre, The Athenaeum, and The Oasis at the Murat.

As of the publishing of this article, forty productions had already been confirmed and IndyFringe was promising more would be announced. 

Ticket sales will be announced over the summer. For more details check out indyfringe.org.

Confirmed artists:

  1. Agape Theater Company
  2. Allison Ballard
  3. American Lives
  4. Bard Fest
  5. Betsy B. Murphy
  6. Betty Rage
  7. Carmel High School
  8. Catalyst Repertory / Casey Ross
  9. Christian Youth Theater
  10. Circle City Tap Company
  11. Clerical Error Productions
  12. Crossroads Dance Indy
  13. CSz Indianapolis
  14. Dance Kaleidoscope
  15. Danny Russel
  16. Defiance Comedy
  17. Elizabeth Ruth Young
  18. Garret Mathews
  19. Indianapolis Ballet
  20. Indianapolis Men’s Chorus
  21. Jan Gudaitis
  22. Jodi and Connor's Bowling League (Paige Scott)
  23. Jordan Allen
  24. M & M Productions
  25. Magic Thread Cabaret
  26. Mandee McKelvey
  27. Meg Anderson
  28. Missy Koonce
  29. Rain Wilson
  30. Rapture Theatre
  31. Ron Papp
  32. Sandy Lomax of Sandy Lomax Enterprises LLC
  33. Stewart Huff
  34. Strike Home
  35. Stroopwafel lmprov
  36. Timothy Mooney Repertory Theatre
  37. To the Rescue Theatre
  38. Toni Smith
  39. UIndy Theatre Company
  40. Vernon A Williams Productions

