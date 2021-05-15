Indy Opera to perform 'Madame Butterfly' in zoo's butterfly garden

There will be a unique performance of a classic opera right here in Indianapolis over the weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Opera has selected a very fitting location to put on "Madame Butterfly," a classic opera about an enchanting geisha.

An incredibly diverse cast will perform "Madame Butterfly" in the Indianapolis Zoo's butterfly garden on Sunday night.

The opera is about a geisha who loses her heart to an American naval lieutenant and marries him. After he leaves Japan, she waits three years for his return. When he finally does return, she realizes that he's married an American woman and has come to take their young son back with him.

The cast performed for a sold-out show on Saturday night. They'll have another show on Sunday night that starts at 7 p.m.