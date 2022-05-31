Indy Film Fest returns with in-person, virtual screenings

The festival will host in-person screenings June 15-19 at Kan-Kan Cinema, with virtual screenings available June 17-26.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Film Fest is back for its 19th year with in-person and virtual screenings.

The 12-day festival will host in-person screenings June 15-19 at Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie, located at 1258 Windsor St. on the near east side of Indianapolis, with virtual screenings available June 17-26.

"It feels so great to be getting back together in theaters, watching movies, hosting parties, and celebrating our films and our community," said Dan Moore, executive director of Indy Film Fest, in a news release. "We're excited about these films and the coming announcement of the lineup of new, fresh content. We [are] going to bring you movies that you're not otherwise going to see."

Indy Film Fest begins June 15 with an opening night screening of "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On," a follow-up to the 2010 viral YouTube sensation. The film follows the young shell on a search for his missing family with the help of a documentary filmmaker.

"I Love My Dad," a movie inspired by a true story of a hopelessly estranged father (Patton Oswalt) catfishing his son (James Morosini) in an attempt to reconnect, will screen June 18 on awards night.

Click here to see the full lineup and to purchase tickets.