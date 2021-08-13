Indy Black Documentary Film Festival kicks off Friday

Friday night marks the opening of the inaugural Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a documentary buff, this weekend in Indy is for you. Friday night marks the opening of the inaugural Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival.

The festival's founder, Dr. Eric Winston, is a filmmaker himself who says that after traveling to surrounding cities for similar film fests, he wanted to bring an event to Indy with a big emphasis on showcasing documentaries, not just films, that focus on telling Black stories.

"Our festival is a 'Black Documentary Film Festival,' but we do not turn down films that are about the Black experience made by people that are not black" Winston explained. "We welcome good documentaries that address issues within the Black and African-American diaspora."

Starting Friday night, the film fest kicks off with a special screening of "Prom Night in Mississippi" at the Indianapolis Art Center.

The documentary by Paul Saltzman follows a group of 2008 Charleston High School seniors in Charleston, Mississippi as they prepare for their senior prom, the first racially integrated prom in Charleston history.

After the screening, there's a question and answer session with Saltzman and moderated by Dr. Leslie Etienne, a professor at IUPUI.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for a reception and the screening begins at 7 p.m.

You will need tickets for this event, which you can purchase here.

On Saturday, there are all day screenings of plenty of documentaries that you can see for free at the Central Library downtown beginning at 10 a.m.