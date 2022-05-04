Symphony on the Prairie summer lineup released

FISHERS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announced the lineup for the 2022 Symphony on the Prairie series Tuesday. The summer schedule is highlighted by a performance by Melissa Etheridge, the music of ABBA, and a tribute to Stevie Wonder.

The series starts June 24 at the Conner Prairie Amphitheatre. Tickets go on sale April 12 at indianapolissymphony.org and can also be purchased at central Indiana Kroger stores. Attendees must have mobile or hard copy tickets for each performance. Children 2 and younger do not need a ticket.