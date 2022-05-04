Symphony on the Prairie summer lineup released

FISHERS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announced the lineup for the 2022 Symphony on the Prairie series Tuesday. The summer schedule is highlighted by a performance by Melissa Etheridge, the music of ABBA, and a tribute to Stevie Wonder.
The series starts June 24 at the Conner Prairie Amphitheatre. Tickets go on sale April 12 at indianapolissymphony.org and can also be purchased at central Indiana Kroger stores. Attendees must have mobile or hard copy tickets for each performance. Children 2 and younger do not need a ticket.
Here's the full schedule:
- June 24-25: Classical Favorites with the ISO
- July 1-4: Star-Spangled Symphony with the ISO
- July 8: Home Again: A Tribute to Carole King
- July 9: Never Die Young: A Tribute to James Taylor
- July 15-16: Broadway Under the Stars with the ISO
- July 22-23: John Williams blockbusters with the ISO
- July 29: Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience
- July 30: ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA
- Aug. 5: Melissa Etheridge: One Way Out tour
- Aug. 6: Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John
- Aug. 12: The Spinners
- Aug. 13: Three Dog Night
- Aug. 19: One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen & the Works
- Aug. 20: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute
- Aug. 26: The Phil Collins Experience
- Aug. 27: Master Blaster: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder
- Sept. 2: Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute
- Sept. 3: The Springsteen Experience: A Tribute to the Boss
- Sept. 4: Here Come the Mummies
Each concert begins at 8 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m.