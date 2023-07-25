Indianapolis woman previews 'Teen Mom' spinoff series

Jade Cline was first seen in "Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant" in 2018.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The reality TV stars from MTV's "Teen Mom" are back in a spinoff series.

"Teen Mom: The Next Chapter" shares an update on many of the fan-favorites from previous seasons, including Indianapolis resident Jade Cline, who was first seen in "Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant" in 2018.

"I feel like a lot has changed since I first started filming to where I am today," Cline said. "I'm gonna watch this season because I know I'm gonna be in tears — and not sad tears, but there are moments where I was sad. Now looking back, there are a lot of things that had to happen, and being able to reflect is a blessing, and I think it's really amazing."

MTV provided the following logline for Cline this season:

"Jade is in full-on wedding planning mode with her fiancé Sean, but her mom Christy and dad Corey decide to go to rehab. In an effort to work through past trauma, Jade starts attending Al-Anon meetings to find more emotional support and understanding."

Also starring in the spinoff is Leah Messer, who first appeared on "16 and Pregnant" in 2010.

"Now, I'm kind of in a sweet spot in my life, happy. There's still some challenges, but I think it's how you overcome those challenges that keeps you going and gives you motivation for the future," Messer said.

MTV provided the following logline for Messer this season:

"Leah has been navigating her new reality since she ended her engagement. As she finds time for herself again, she wavers on whether she's ready to date after the breakup. Amid the fallout, she attempts to mend her complicated relationship with her dad."

And the interview couldn't be complete without asking Cline of her favorite spots in Indianapolis.

"My favorite place to eat is Tony's Steakhouse," Cline said. "Indianapolis, I grew up here my whole entire life. I've talked about moving, but honestly, I'm such a Nap Town girl, I just don't see myself living anywhere else long-term."