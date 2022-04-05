Indianapolis comedian shares concerns about security after Chappelle attack

Indianapolis comedian Donald Fo' Sho Martin said the attack his making him feel unsafe.

INDIANAPOLIS — Local Indianapolis comedians said the attack on Dave Chappelle Tuesday in Los Angeles is no laughing matter.

"I think now it's about to become a norm. Especially for the major comedians," said local comedian Donald Fo' Sho Martin.

Chappelle was attacked Tuesday night while performing for a Netflix special at the Hollywood Bowl.

"That's crazy we are in an era now that people are willing to do what they are willing to do to harm you. That should be your safest space to do comedy," said Martin.

Although no one has released the motive behind the attack, Martin has some ideas.

"Due to his specials on Netflix, he has some jokes that were controversial. Either you love Dave Chappelle or you hate him," said Martin.

Performing is Martin's passion. He regularly travels across the country performing for thousands of people. He said assaults on comedians are not new, but this latest attack on a high-profile person is leaving him feeling unsafe.

"I'm up there telling jokes, and I can't imagine someone wanting to get up there with a knife and want to harm me because I'm doing what I love to do," said Martin.

Duane Perry works with Martin as his DJ and audio technician. He's convinced assaults on comedians are about more than Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

"Now people feel entitled like they have the right to say anything at a public event or private event," said Perry.