Indianapolis Ballet's 'The Nutcracker' returns for in-person shows this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday, Dec. 10 is opening night for the Indianapolis Ballet's performance of "The Nutcracker."

The show is back in-person with full-capacity crowds after being held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's historic for any ballet dancer, anywhere," said Camila Ferrera, founding company member of the Indianapolis Ballet. "We haven't been able to perform here since the whole pandemic happened, so this is our first time really back and with a bigger audience for 'The Nutcracker,' which is super exciting. I think we're really ready to deliver a fun escape from reality for our audience."

There will be two weekends of performances with nine shows total:

Dec. 10-12 at the Old National Centre (502 N. New Jersey St.)

Dec. 17-19 at The Toby at Newfields (4000 N. Michigan Road)

