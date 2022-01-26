Gospel artist Jonathan McReynolds to perform concert after Pacers game

Grammy-winning gospel artist Jonathan McReynolds will perform Friday, Feb. 11 following the conclusion of the Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's a two-for-one offer to support the Indiana Pacers and attend a concert when the game ends.

Grammy-winning gospel artist Jonathan McReynolds will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, Feb. 11 following the conclusion of the Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game as part of "Faith Night."

As well as the game and concert, ticket holders will also get a free Pacers hat, free food voucher and the opportunity to have your group's name on the LED ribbon board at halftime.

Tickets range in price depending on which section you sit in:

Upper balcony: $20

Lower balcony: $30

Krieg DeVault club level corner: $60

McReynolds won a Grammy Award in 2021 for Best Gospel Performance/Song with "Movin' On." He has had four songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard gospel airplay charts: "Make Room," "Not Lucky, I'm Loved," "Movin' On" and "Grace."

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. Click here to purchase tickets.