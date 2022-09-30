Lawrence theater hosting 'SNL'-style sketch comedy show

LAWRENCE, Indiana — The new season of "Saturday Night Live" premieres Saturday, Oct. 1 on WTHR. However, Hoosiers don't have to look far for a sketch comedy show similar to "SNL."
Arts for Lawrence is hosting "Indiana Night Live! Fall-o-ween" on Oct. 14 and 15.
"We have everything from vampires to Frankenstein sketches to Pumpkin Spice Latte sketches," said Callie Burk-Hartz, director of "Indiana Night Live!" "It's a lot of fun and very, very 'Fall-o-ween' festive."
Arts for Lawrence's Theater at the Fort is located at 8950 Otis Ave., near East 56th Street and North Post Road.
Click here to purchase tickets.
