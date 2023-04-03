Incubus to perform in downtown Indianapolis this summer

Tickets to the July 28 concert go on sale to the general public Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Incubus is embarking on a 29-city summer tour, with a stop planned in downtown Indianapolis.

The rock band will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Friday, July 28. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Rock band Badflower ("Ghost") and singer Paris Jackson ("Let Down") will open the Indianapolis concert.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. ET. Citi cardmembers and artist presale tickets will be available Tuesday, April 4 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, April 6 at 10 a.m. ET.

Incubus, currently comprised of Brandon Boyd, Mike Einziger, José Pasillas, Chris Kilmore and Ben Kenney, has released eight studio albums.