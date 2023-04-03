Incubus to perform in downtown Indianapolis this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — Incubus is embarking on a 29-city summer tour, with a stop planned in downtown Indianapolis.
The rock band will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Friday, July 28. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. ET.
Rock band Badflower ("Ghost") and singer Paris Jackson ("Let Down") will open the Indianapolis concert.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. ET. Citi cardmembers and artist presale tickets will be available Tuesday, April 4 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, April 6 at 10 a.m. ET.
Incubus, currently comprised of Brandon Boyd, Mike Einziger, José Pasillas, Chris Kilmore and Ben Kenney, has released eight studio albums.
The band has had 14 songs reach the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, including "Drive," "Megalomaniac," "Warning" and "Wish You Were Here."