Imagine Dragons to perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in February

INDIANAPOLIS — Imagine Dragons will perform in Indianapolis in 2022.
The Grammy-winning rock band is making a stop at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on their "Mercury Tour" Monday, Feb. 21. The concert begins at 7 p.m. ET.
Imagine Dragons won a Grammy Award in 2014 for Best Rock Performance for their song "Radioactive," which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Other Top 10 hits include "Believer" (No. 4), "Demons" (No. 6) and "Thunder" (No. 4).
Tickets to the general public go on sale through Ticketmaster Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. ET. American Express card members can gets tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7 at noon ET through Thursday, Sept 9 at 10 p.m. ET.
