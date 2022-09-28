Hugh Jackman reprising Wolverine role for 'Deadpool 3'

It's a pretty big surprise too, since Jackman previously retired from playing Wolverine.

LOS ANGELES — We are getting some big news on the third Deadpool film this morning – courtesy of star Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds posted a video to his Instagram page Tuesday explaining the process for creating another Deadpool film, but admitted to being scrapped for ideas.

"But we did have one idea. Hey Hugh, you wanna play Wolverine one more time?" Reynolds said as Hugh Jackman walked through the background.

"Yeah, sure Ryan."

Fans were excited to learn that Jackman will reprise his famous role as "Wolverine" in the upcoming sequel.

The news was trending throughout the day after Reynolds released his announcement.

Deadpool 3 is due out in 2024.