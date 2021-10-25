A new Disney movie is filming in South Georgia. Here's how you can be an extra

The company is looking for both men and women above the age of 18 who can play military, police or blue-collar types.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Calling all Marvel fans! How would you like to be featured in an upcoming Marvel movie and get paid for doing it?

A casting agency based in Los Angeles is reportedly looking for extras for an upcoming movie being filmed in Brunswick, Georgia.

WSB-TV Atlanta reports that Kimoyo Productions II LLC. is set to film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick, Georgia this upcoming weekend.

Tammy Smith Casting is looking for movie extras that are available to film for four consecutive nights starting on Saturday, Oct. 30 and going to Tuesday, Nov. 2.

According to the casting agency's website, the company is looking for both men and women above the age of 18 who can play military, police or blue-collar types. Each night of filming will be approximately 10 to 12 hours long and if chosen, the extras will receive $100 each night with overtime pay after eight hours of filming.