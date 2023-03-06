Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp donates archives to Indiana University

Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is donating an archived collection of his life and work to Indiana University, the school announced.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is donating an archived collection of his life and work to Indiana University, IU President Pamela Whitten announced Friday.

The collection will include original creative works, photographs, instruments and other significant memorabilia related to his music, artwork, social activism and philanthropy, Whitten said.

“His collection will be an incredible resource for arts scholars and a clear source of inspiration to our students," Whitten said.

A sculpture honoring Mellencamp’s artistic legacy will be commissioned for the Bloomington campus, Whitten said. The sculpture will sit near the Fine Arts Plaza on the campus and symbolize the strong connection Mellencamp has to his southern Indiana roots.

Mellencamp is currently touring across North America on his "Live and In Person 2023 Tour." The tour opened in Bloomington on Feb. 5 and runs through late June. In addition to two shows at the IU Auditorium, the tour includes six other dates in Indiana - May 5 and 6 in Evansville, May 15 and 16 in Ft. Wayne and the closing shows at the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend on June 23 and 24.

Indianapolis is not currently among the stops on the 76-show tour.