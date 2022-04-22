x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

HI-FI Annex kicks off outdoor concert season with free show

The outdoor concert series behind the Murphy Art Center on Virginia Avenue is scheduled to run through Oct. 11.
Credit: WTHR
Music fans take in an outdoor concert at the HI-FI Annex on Virginia Avenue on Friday, April 22, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, HI-FI Annex in Fountain Square kicked off its outdoor concert series with a free concert.  

The series started in 2020 to give music lovers a safer way to see their favorite bands during the pandemic. Since then, the stage has remained behind the Murphy Art Center on Virginia Avenue, offering a fun way for Hoosiers to listen to live music.  

Moon Goons and Taylor Hall performed for the opening night.  

You can find a full list of performers here. All ages are welcomed.  

This year's concert series is scheduled to run through Oct. 11.

Credit: WTHR
The outdoor stage at the HI-FI Annex went up during the pandemic and remains open.

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

The Brain Game: Anderson vs North Central