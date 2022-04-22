HI-FI Annex kicks off outdoor concert season with free show

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, HI-FI Annex in Fountain Square kicked off its outdoor concert series with a free concert.
The series started in 2020 to give music lovers a safer way to see their favorite bands during the pandemic. Since then, the stage has remained behind the Murphy Art Center on Virginia Avenue, offering a fun way for Hoosiers to listen to live music.
Moon Goons and Taylor Hall performed for the opening night.
You can find a full list of performers here. All ages are welcomed.
This year's concert series is scheduled to run through Oct. 11.