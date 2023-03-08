x
Here's how you can get paid to play 'UNO'

Mattel is promoting a new version of its popular card game and is looking to pay someone to spread the word.

NEW YORK — They say "all work and no play" is dull, so how about playing as a job? 

Mattel is looking for a "Chief UNO Player" and the company is dealing out big money for the role. It says the chosen candidate will earn $4,444 a week for four weeks in New York City.

The job entails challenging strangers to play the new UNO Quatro family game and make social media content involving Uno products. 

According to Mattel, UNO Quatro "combines the challenge of getting four-in-a-row with the strategy of matching color or number." The game uses tiles instead of the traditional cards from the original UNO game.

The job starts Sept. 13 and runs through Oct. 7. 

🚨do you have what it takes to be our CHIEF UNO PLAYER?🚨 are you passionate about throwing down the Draw 4 and playing the Reverse Card IRL? stitch this video, introduce yourself and answer these four questions:   what’s your best memory playing UNO? what’s your best Reverse Card moment? why shouldn’t we SKIP you as the Chief UNO player? what’s your fave version of UNO?   submit your video by August 10th at 11:59 PM PST and check out the link in our bio for more information.

The company is currently accepting applications from those who are young at heart - but who are also at least 18 years of age.

